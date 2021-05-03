Claim Your daily 20% Cashback When You Play Casino Extreme

Casino Extreme is always going to ‘extremes’ for its players! For example, one of their extreme promotions is the 20% Extreme Cashback offer.

This cashback offer isn’t your everyday bonus offer, this promotion can be claimed on every deposit made! Who says losing isn’t fun?

To be eligible for this generous offer just make a deposit without claiming a promotion or bonus. If you lose your deposit a 20% cashback reward will be credited to your balance the next day. This bonus comes with no strings attached, no wagering required, nothing!

All deposits that are used to wager on prohibited or restricted games such as pontoon blackjack, baccarat, 777 slot, craps, sic bo, live dealer games or roulette will not be eligible for the cashback. If you wager your deposit on any 21 games or blackjack you will only receive 10%.

To claim your cashback just send Casino Extreme an email, contact live chat or give them a call and they will process your cashback request. Winnings from the 20% cashback bonus offer is restricted to 4x the win amount.

Play Casino Extreme today it’s always a win, win situation when you do!