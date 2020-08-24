Claim Your Daily Boost When You Play Miami Club

Everyday Miami Club offers a daily boost anywhere from 20$ up to 45% on all deposits no matter what time of the day it is. The Daily Deposit Bonuses are a permanent structure of Miami Club.

How to redeem your daily boost is pretty simple. Login to your Miami Club Casino account, select your preferred deposit choice and the amount. Next, choose the Daily Deposit Bonus offer from the available bonuses, confirm your purchase and once the deposit is complete the bonus will be added instantly. The minimum deposit to qualify for the offer is $25. The amount of the daily boost will depend on your player account level. Even if you are the lowest level possible you will still receive a 20% boost. The extra bonus can be used to play any of Miami’s 200 plus games. Miami offer a huge variety with slots, progressives, table games, video poker, blackjack and more.

Boost your bankroll every day only at Miami Club! New players to the casino are welcomed with an introductory bonus worth up to $800. This is a 100% match up to $100 with the first eight deposits made.