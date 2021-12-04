Claim Your Holiday Free Spins This December at Vegas Crest Casino

Celebrate the holiday season this month with Holiday Free Spins every Tuesday and Friday at Vegas Crest Casino

Vegas Crest is giving away up to 90 high value free spins twice a week throughout the entire month of December. The festivities have officially begun with this free spin offer. This exclusive promotion just the beginning of plentiful gifts all month long, so make sure to keep an eye out for the next holiday giveaway.

Make your first deposit on Tuesdays and Fridays and the free spins are yours! The number of high value free spins received will depend on how much your first daily deposit is.

Deposit

$55-$100 and receive 30 free spins on Misfit Toyland

$100.01 or more and receive 60 free spins on Snow Wonder

$125.01 or more and are VIP to receive 90 free spins on Xmas Party

To become a VIP player just contact customer support they can give you all the detailed information needed to become a member of the VIP Club. The free spin promotion is only valid on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the entire month.

Winnings must be wagered at least 30x before winnings become cashable. Vegas Crest Casinos general terms and conditions apply.