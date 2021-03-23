Claim Your Monthly Free Spins and Bonus this Month at Roaring21

Download Roaring21 Casino or log into your account via the casinos web-based casino and get started. First up is 150 free monthly spins on Asgard.

Deposit $55 or more during the month and your free spins will be available to claim. This bonus can be claimed just once per month. All winnings are subject 40x wagering. Maximum allowed bet is $10 until wagering is complete.

The second monthly bonus that you don’t want to miss out on is a 100% extra slot bonus. Receive an extra 100% with all deposits of $35 or more. Deposit with crypto and receive an extra 5%. The minimum deposit for crypto deposits is just $10. The deposit plus bonus is subject to 40x wagering. Total maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10.

First time playing Roaring21? No worries, you can claim the above two bonuses after you make your first deposit and claim the new player welcome bonus of $10,000 in total welcome bonuses. The first five deposits are eligible to be matched by 200% up to $2,000 each. The welcome bonus package is subject to 40x wagering, along with the maximum allowed bet of $10 in place.