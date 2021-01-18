Claim Your Weekly Slot Bonus Today at CasinoMax

It’s a new week, and that means there’s another 80% weekly slot bonus available to claim when you play CasinoMax. Every week, CasinoMax offers their players generous weekly bonuses to enjoy while playing their favorite slot games.

With more than 250 slots to choose from, the weekly slot bonus is the perfect opportunity to try them all out! The selection of slot games is out of this world with 3, 5 and 6 reel games, progressives, classics and more. CasinoMax powers off the Real Time Gaming platform, so you know you are getting the most popular slots to date.

Deposit $35 or more and receive an 80% bonus. Deposit just $10 with Crypto and CasinoMax will boost the bonus even more, by 5%. So, the total weekly slot bonus can be worth 85% if depositing with any of CasinoMax’ Crypto payment options. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be transferred over.

There is no max cashout no matter which deposit you use, but there is a $10 maximum allowed bet that can be placed while the bonus is active. CasinoMax’ general terms and conditions do apply.