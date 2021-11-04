Come Play Black Friday Specials with Vegas Crest Casino this Month

Vegas Crest is celebrating its own Black Friday sale this month. Make a deposit during the qualifying days and claim up to 300% to play Vegas Crest’ Casinos Black Friday Special.

We can all agree that November is the perfect time to grab some amazing deals. Amazing deals aren’t just for shopping they are for playing online too. The Black Friday Special is valid the last weekend of the month. Vegas Crest is offering one of the biggest Black Friday Specials we have seen.

From November 26th through the 29th make a qualifying deposit to claim one of the amazing deals below.

Deposit

$50-$150.00 to receive 150% Casino Bonus

$150.01-$1,000 to receive 200% Casino Bonus

$250.01-$1,0000 and are VIP to receive 300% Casino Bonus

The bonus is valid with the first deposit of the day only. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering before any winnings can be cashed out. This bonus, along with all other bonuses Vegas Crest offers, cannot be claimed with any other advertised bonus offers.

Once the bonus is claimed you only have 7 days to use the bonus or it will expire. Vegas Crest’ general terms and conditions apply.