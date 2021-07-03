Compete for Top Prizes in Intertops $270K Treasure Island Casino Bonus

July 6, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino‘s $270,000 Treasure Island casino bonus contest starts this week. Until September 6th, players will compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week.

“Avast me hearties, there’s big prize money to be won this month!” said Intertops’ Casino manager. “Earn more points than the other landlubbers to claim the top prize each week.”

Players at Intertops Casino accumulate frequent player points when they play any of the hundreds of real-money casino games. Each week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The weekly top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Intertops Casino features games from Realtime Gaming. The newest is Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold Deluxe — a new version of a classic slot game with a network progressive jackpot that starts at $100,000. Another new progressive jackpot game, Miami Jackpots, is on its way.

Intertops’ casino is the most trusted online casino brand in the world and is known for its excellent customer service and generous bonus promotions.