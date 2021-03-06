Compete in Intertops Casino $240,000 Spring Meadows Contest

March 9, 2021 (Press Release) — Warm breezes and longer, sunnier days are sure signs that spring is on its way. Spring is a time of new beginnings – so Intertops Casino is starting a new spring casino bonus contest.

During the $240,000 Spring Meadows casino bonus contest, players will be competing against each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes.

Everyone automatically earns points when they play springtime games like Enchanted Garden 2 – or any other game. There are hundreds! Every week until May 3rd, 300 players will win up to $500 each. The top 20 players each week will be entered in a final draw for another $1000 (with no wagering requirements).

Competition between players adds extra excitement to the casino experience.

“In spring a young man’s fancy might turn to thoughts of love,” said Intertops Casino’s manager, quoting Tennyson. “But I know a few slots players whose minds are on winning one of the top weekly prizes!”

Fairies and gnomes frolic in a springtime garden in Enchanted Garden II. One of two bonus features begins when a Garden symbol appears on the first reel with a Fairy Princess on the last one. One bonus feature awards free spins with bet multipliers and the other gives free spins with extra wilds. Twinkling Firefly symbols during free spins trigger more free spins.

Around the world, St Patrick’s Day is one of the most popular rites of spring. In celebration of all things Irish, Intertops Casino has just launched the new Paddy’s Lucky Forest slot game from Realtime Gaming. Introductory deposit bonuses available until the end of March include 50 free spins.

