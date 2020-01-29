Cosmic New Pulsar Takes Intertops Casino Players on Intergalactic Mission

January 29, 2019 (Press Release) – It’s lift-off for the explosive new Pulsar slot from Realtime Gaming at Intertops Casino this week. The intergalactic game has Cascading Wins that maximize payouts and exploding Neutron Stars that blast the reels to create more possible wins. The casino is offering $1000 in introductory bonuses that include a total of 182 free spins.

“Exploding stars, fiery comets and mysterious planets cascade across the reels,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “These Cascading Symbols are going to trigger some cosmic payouts!”

The new Pulsar is an intergalactic game with cascading symbols that trigger win after win. All symbols in winning combinations disappear after pay-out and new symbols drop into their places. Exploding Neutron Stars can also trigger more cascading.

Each time a Neutron Star first appears, it is randomly assigned a number from 3 to 1. For each spin and for each cascading win, the countdown decreases by 1. When it reaches zero, the Star explodes, destroying all symbols within its blast pattern and replacing them with new symbols and new chances for wins.

PULSAR INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Claim the first three bonuses for up to $1000 in match-up bonuses and 132 free spins to qualify for 50 free bonus spins.

Available until February 28, 2020

1. Bonus: 75% up to $300 + 33 spins

Code: GALACTIC1

2. Bonus: 100% up to $200 + 44 spins

Code: GALACTIC2

3. Bonus: 125% up to $500 + 55 spins

Code: GALACTIC3

Extra Bonus: 50 Free Spins

No further deposit required

Code: GALACTIC4

Min. deposit $20. Bonuses must be redeemed in consecutive order. Free spins are only valid for Pulsar and subject to 10x wagering. Standard wagering requirements apply for the deposit bonuses. Max. cashout from Extra Bonus is $200 with 60x wagering.

One of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos, Intertops Casino has been offering a huge selection of slots and table games for more than 20 years. Until February 3rd, the $240,000 Frozen Fortune Casino Bonus Contest continues to award frequent players with up to $500 every week.