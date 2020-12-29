CrptoSlots Polar Freeze $250 Top Ups for Deposits $400+

It’s a Polar Freeze over at CryptoSlots Casino this week! Grab an extra bonus up to $250 for slots for the next three days and enjoy some frozen wins across the icy reels!

CryptoSlots is giving away two extra bonuses this week with the first one being up to $250 in Top Ups. The second bonus is a 33% slots only match.

The first bonus is a Top Up:

Receive a $10 Top Up with all deposits $25-$74

Receive a $35 Top Up with all deposits $75-$149

Receive a $75 Top Up with all deposits $150-$249

Receive a $140 Top Up with all deposits $250-399

Receive a $250 Top Up with all deposits $400 or more

The Top Up bonus can be claimed up to 4x per day with bonus code FREEZE. All Top Up bonuses are subject to 35x wagering.

The second bonus is a 33% Slots Match for all deposit at least $10. To claim the slots match use bonus code SLOTS up to 3x per day. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 35x wagering.

Play CryptoSlots today and claim these two great bonuses. Make a first-time deposit and CryptoSlots will match it 177% just for signing up and using promo code MATCH177CSRP.