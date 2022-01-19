CryptoSlot Casino is Giving up to $100 to Try Its New ‘Color Burst’ Game

January 20, 2022 (Press Release) — CryptoSlots, an online casino where all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency, is giving players up to $100 to try its new Color Burst 6-reel slot. The feel-good game has a free spins feature and a bonus round that awards instant prizes.

“A big splash of color is just what we need for these cold, dark winter days!” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “Players are liking how frequently they hit free spins in this game, and they’ve been winning some nice instant prizes during its bonus round!”

The new Color Burst is a brilliant 35 payline slot with a Free Spins feature and a Pick Me bonus game. It’s a kaleidoscope of color as a blaze of yellow, red, purple, blue and green symbols streak across its six reels. Three Free Spins scatter symbols trigger 15 free spins. Players click on symbols to win instant prizes when Three Pick Me scatters start the bonus game. Six Wilds pay 1000X the bet and six rainbow-colored symbols pay 5000X the bet.

UP TO $100 INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available January 21-28, 2022

$100 for deposits of $170 – $600

$40 for deposits of $85 – $169

$10 for deposits of $30 – $84

Bonus code: NEWGAME

Wagering requirement: 37X. May be claimed 3X per day.

Valid for Color Burst only.

Created by Slotland Entertainment, CryptoSlots has dozens of provably fair slots and video poker games as well a Keno. Players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto as they play as well as tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.