CryptoSlots Casino Announces New Mega Matrix Game: Secret Garden!

CryptoSlots Casino is excited to announce the launch of Secret Garden. This New Mega Matrix Game: Secret Garden features a floral theme with 4x multipliers, expanding wilds, extra spins and flower power with every spin.

Play Secret Garden with a free spins bonus triggered by spinning three or more scatter symbols across the reels. Players can receive up to 33 free spins with expanding wilds. CryptoSlots Casino Manager, Michael Hilary said their gaming platform has gained a lot of freedom to come up with new ideas such as the new Secret Garden Mega Matrix slot.

Enjoy two different introductory bonuses to try out the new game.

50% Deposit Bonus is the first introductory bonus with a minimum deposit of $30. Claim this special bonus up to 4x each day from now through March 1, 2020. Use bonus code NEWSPINS in order to receive the deposit bonus. There is a 35x wagering requirement.

The 35% Deposit Bonus is the second introductory bonus with a minimum deposit of $25. The bonus code is MEGAMATRIX and can be used to play Secret Garden and any of the other Mega Matrix slots. The wagering requirement on this bonus is 35x and can be claimed up to 3x per day.