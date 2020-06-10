CryptoSlots Casino Giving Back Wednesdays + Exclusive 177% Welcome

Find a weekly cashback bonus in your inbox every Wednesday when you play CryptoSlots Casino.

Every Wednesday CryptoSlots Casino gives back to its players in terms of a cashback bonus on the previous week’s net loss. Net loss is calculated with subtracting the sum of all wins and bonuses received from the sum of the bets made. Whatever that amount is CryptoSlots will give back 3%. A bonus code will be emailed with a maximum bonus amount of $1,000 for each player, per week.

Wagering with all cashback bonuses are extremely low, just 1x the bonus amount. All games are allowed to be played with the cashback except for Jackpot Trigger. All bonuses will be emailed by 8am every Wednesday.

This cashback bonus is extremely rare. Most online casinos do not calculate the cashback rewards like CryptoSlots does. This goes to show that CryptoSlots is a unique casino that is really about its players’ not only with its promotional offers, but its instant withdrawals.

No other online casino gives new players a welcome bonus like Crypto does either! New players who sign up and make a first deposit will receive a 177% welcome bonus with our exclusive bonus code MATCH177CSRP.