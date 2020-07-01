CryptoSlots Casino is Upping the Ante with its High Limit Games

Play the higher limit games when you play CryptoSlots. CryptoSlots has designated a high limit section of the games lobby for its higher roller players.

Whether your looking to wager $7.50 a spin or go all out with $500, the choice is all yours, all high limit games accommodate higher wagering players.

If your looking to bet a little higher than normal, and win a whole lot more, than the high limit games are for you. Currently, there are seven high limit games to play. These include Full Bloom High Limit, Blazing Wilds High Limit, Neon Reels High Limit, Pyramid Plunder High Limit, Vegas Vibes High Limits and Olympus High Limit. Each game can be played for free or fun before making real money wagers on them.

Play CryptoSlots Casino today and start playing for higher payouts! New players are welcomed to the casino with a special Casino Players Report welcome bonus worth 177% in addition to the first deposit. To claim the welcome offer, you must use our exclusive bonus code MATCH177CSRP. Once you become a CryptoSlots player you unlock ongoing rewards and extra bonuses. There are cashback offers, daily deposit reload bonuses, tournament races and tons more.