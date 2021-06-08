Did you know CryptoSlots Casinos VIP Program is fit for a king and queen? There’s honestly no other VIP program out there that is designed with the elite in mind, not to mention the most dedicated players ever. CryptoSlots put some extra attention to detail in their VIP

CryptoSlots VIP program with additional levels of loyalty rankings and nonstop rewards including a dedicated VIP Manager that will go the extra mile to ensure all individual gaming needs are met.

• Increased bonus rewards

• Generous VIP-only promotions

• Priority Customer Supported

• Dedicated VIP manager

• Gift vouchers, gadgets, and other VIP gifts

Becoming a VIP member is by invitation only, but this isn’t too hard to obtain. To receive your invitation just make a deposit and play your favorite games. The more you play the faster your invitation will be issued.

Loyalty really does pay off especially when you play CryptoSlots Casino! Get started earning your VIP ranking today. Kickstart your game play with 177% extra. The welcome bonus is valid for new players only who make their first deposit. To receive the 177% extra make sure to use bonus code MATCH177CSRP when signing up and making a deposit.