CryptoSlots Celebrates the 4th of July with New ‘Light the Night’

July 2, 2021 (Press Release) Just in time for 4th of July celebrations, CryptoSlots is launching its new Light the Night slot game featuring dazzling fireworks lighting up the Las Vegas Strip. The new game has Anywhere Wins, Expanding Wilds, Mystery Prizes and a Pick Me bonus game with instant cash bonuses.

July 2nd to 8th, when they deposit as little as $10, players can get a bonus boost to play on the new game, get a 45% introductory bonus available until July 8th.

“Nothing says 4th of July like fireworks!” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “Happy birthday America!”

Inspired by American Independence Day celebrations that typically feature food, fireworks and family fun, Light the Night is a 12 payline slot with a betting range of $.60 – $12 per spin.

“Anywhere Wins” means that winning combinations anywhere on the diagonal paylines pay out — left to right or right to left.

Whenever a Scatter symbol appears on the reels, a random coin prize is awarded. The more Scatters, the bigger the prize.

Three or more Pick Me symbols start a bonus game. Symbols on the reels turn into tiles which players uncover to reveal instant coin prizes.

LIGHT THE NIGHT INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid July 2-8, 2021

Min. deposit: $10. Max. bonus: $500

Each bonus can be claimed up to 4X per day; wagering requirement 35X.

45% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: FIREWORKS

Valid for Light the Night only.

25% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: EXTRASPINS

Valid for all slots (except Jackpot Trigger).

CryptoSlots uses only Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero for casino deposits and withdrawals. The cryptocurrency casino has dozens of unique slots and video poker games, a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.