Cryptoslots’ Crypto Casino Gives Players up to $100 on New ‘Qubes’ Slot

November 16, 2020 (Press Release) — Cryptoslots, a Bitcoin casino from Slotland Entertainment, has gone retro-cubist with its new Qubes slot game.

Until next Monday, players can top up their deposits by up to $100 to try the new game.

Qubes has classic fruit machine symbols except with a cubist graphical twist – the cherries, lemons, etc are all square. The fast-paced new game has three standard reels and one mega-reel with extra-large symbols that can be part of several pay lines. Mystery symbols on the oversized reel pay out huge coin prizes. Bonus symbols on the first three reels award up to 10X win multipliers.

“We got the idea for this game one day when one of our in-house games developers was playing with a Rubik’s Cube!” explained Cryptoslots manager, Michael Hilary.

This is the latest in CryptoSlots’ Mega Matrix range, a selection of Provably Fair slots with wacky themes and unusual reels.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

November 16-23, 2020

Bonus code: QUBES

$100 top up for deposits over $200

$40 for deposits of $100 – 199

$10 for deposits of $30 – $99

Wager 35X. May be redeemed up to 3X per day.

Players can also claim a 45% bonus on deposits of $25-$250 valid for all of the crypto casino’s slots. (Bonus code SLOTFUN. Wager 35X. May be redeemed up to 5X per day.)

Cryptoslots is a crypto-only online casino offering unique slots, keno & video poker games.

All deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero. The crypto casino now dozens of unique slots including 7 high limit games and 18 in the innovative Mega Matrix games collection. There are also 10 versions of video poker (four of them multi-hand games) as well as Keno. A special Thanksgiving-themed game will be unveiled later this month.