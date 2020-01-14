Cryptoslots Crypto Casino Undersea Adventure New Aquatica Slot Game

January 14, 2019 (Press Release) – Cryptoslots has just added Aquatica, a playful underwater fantasy, to its new Mega Matrix slots collection. The new Aquatica is a 5×3, 15 payline game with a Pick Me bonus round. Introductory bonuses are available until Tuesday.

Three or more Bonus symbols trigger a Pick Me Bonus game where players pick tiles to win massive win multipliers. Mystery symbols appear to award bonus coins.

“Our new Mega Matrix games have been really popular since we started launching them a couple of months ago,” said Michael Hilary, manager of the Provably Fair casino. “They’re different – unusual grids, lots of new features – and, most importantly, they’ve had some great payouts!”

Aquatica is the 5th new title in the fast-growing Mega Matrix collection. Mega Matrix games all vary in layout, shape and different sizes of symbols, and have differing, fun themes.

Last month the crypto-only casino launched Bewitched, an unusual 6X4 slot game. Big Heads has world leaders like Trump and Putin on its reels. Its second and fourth reels have just one large symbol. Candy Paradise has diagonal paylines and a bonus game with 3X multiplier. Zoomania features cartoon animals and a bonus game with 3X multiplier.

AQUATICA INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available January 14 – 19, 2020 only.

50% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $50

Bonus code: NEWSLOT

Available up to 5x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

For Aquatica slot game only.

25% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $25

Bonus code: MEGAMATRIX

Available up to 3x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

For any Mega Matrix slot game.

Cryptoslots uses only cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins and Monero) for deposits and withdrawals, making transactions safe and easy and keeping fees low. The crypto casino now has 27 slots – including the 5 new Mega Matrix games – as well as seven video poker games (four with multi-hand versions) and one million-dollar jackpot game played with tokens won playing other games. There are five slots with high limit versions.