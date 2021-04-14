CryptoSlots Crypto-Casino Unveils Epic New Dark Knight Slot

April 14, 2021 – CryptoSlots has just added the new Dark Knight slot game to its collection of unique, Provably Fair games. Dark Knight – available only at Cryptoslots — is a Medieval fantasy where armored warriors emerge from the mist to wage war in the fires of battle.

The new game has instant coin prizes, a Pick Me bonus game and Sticky Expanded Double Wilds.

April 14-25, players can get a bonus boost to play on the epic new game when they deposit as little as $25.

Dark Knight is a 50 payline slot game with Knights, Axes and Treasure Chests spinning on the reels. There are both Wild and Double Wild symbols and a Bonus symbol that triggers special features with payouts fit for a king. Two Bonus symbols wins a Mystery coin prize, the values of which increase as you bet. Three Bonus symbols trigger a Pick Me bonus game where players can win thousands of extra coins. Four Bonus symbols wins 10 Free Spins with Expanded Double Wilds and five awards 30 Free Spins with Sticky Expanded Double Wilds.

Players can bet from $.50 to $10 per spin.



DARK KNIGHT INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid until April 25, 2021

UP TO 70% BONUS BOOST

70% bonus for deposits over $600

50% bonus for deposits $300-599

30% bonus for deposits $25 – 299

Bonus code: KNIGHTS

May be claimed 5X per day; wagering requirement 35X. Valid for Dark Knight only.

35% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: EXTRASPINS

May be claimed 5X per day; wagering requirement 35X. Valid for all slots (except Jackpot Trigger).



A product of Slotland Entertainment, CryptoSlots is a cryptocurrency casino that uses only Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero for casino deposits and withdrawals. It has dozens of slots and video poker games, a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.