Cryptoslots Cryptocurrency Casino Adds Enchanting New ‘Bewitched’

December 18, 2019 London, UK (Press Release) – Cryptoslots has just added a magical new game called Bewitched to its new Mega Matrix slots collection. The new Bewitched is a 6×4 fairy-tale themed game with a Pick Me bonus round. Introductory bonuses are available until Sunday.

“We said we’d be growing this collection of special games quickly,” said Michael Hilary, manager of Cryptoslots, a cryptocurrency-only casino from Slotland.com. “Introducing another new game so soon after the first three is just keeping that promise!”

Also true to the Mega Matrix promise, Bewitched has an unusual layout: six reels, each with four rows. The additional reel positions create added possibilities for winning combinations – especially since combinations can start on either the left or right. Players can bet from $.40 to $4 per spin. Three or more Bonus symbols trigger a Pick Me Bonus game where players pick tiles to reveal instant prizes. With a max bet, coin prizes can number into the thousands.

Cryptoslots launched the first three games in the new Mega Matrix collection, which features unusual layouts, different shapes and different sizes of symbols and some really fun themes, earlier this month. Big Heads has world leaders like Trump and Putin on its reels. Its second and fourth reels have just one large symbol. Candy Paradise has diagonal paylines and a bonus game with 3X multiplier. Zoomania features cartoon animals and a bonus game with 3X multiplier.

BEWITCHED INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available December 18-22, 2019 only.

44% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $40

Bonus code: BEWITCHED

Available up to 4x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

For Bewitched slot game only.

20% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $20

Bonus code: MEGAMATRIX

Available up to 4x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

For any Mega Matrix slot game only.

To make transactions quick and easy, and to keep fees low, Cryptoslots uses only cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins and Monero) for deposits and withdrawals. The crypto casino now has 26 slots, five with High Limit versions, seven video poker games, four with multi-hand versions, and one million-dollar jackpot game played with tokens won playing other games. CryptoSlots players automatically earns tickets for the casino’s monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto when they play any of the casino’s provably fair slots or video poker games.