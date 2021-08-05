CryptoSlots Doubles Deposits on New ‘Go for Gold’ Slot

August 6, 2021 (Press Release) — There has been a lot of competition on our tv screens recently, and CryptoSlots’ gives players new winning inspiration with its new Go for Gold slot. The new game has Bonus symbols that can triple wins or trigger Free Spins with Expanded Double Wilds.

August 5-11, the casino will double deposits as little as $10 and give up to $400 bonus cash to give extra play time on the new game.

“Some of us have been glued to our screens for the past few weeks!” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “The spirit of doing your absolute best to win carries on in our latest new slot game!”

Inspired by the skill and determination of athletes, the new Go for Gold is a 50 payline game with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals as well as world-class athletes spinning on its reels.

A special Bonus symbol pays 1X the triggering bet. Two pay 3X the bet. Three or more trigger free spins with a special Wild symbol that expands to fill its entire reel (creating more possibilities for a winning combination) and double any win they’re part of.

Players can bet as little as $.50 per payline. Max. bet is $10.

GO FOR GOLD INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid August 5-11, 2021

100% MATCH BONUS

Min. deposit: $50. Max. bonus: $400

Bonus code: NEWSPINS

May be claimed twice.

Valid for Go for Gold only.

An up to 60% Match Bonus valid for all slots is also available (Bonus code: EXTRA). 60% will be added to deposits of $300 to $1000, 40% will be added to deposits of $100 to $299 and deposits of $5 to $99 will get an extra 20% added. This bonus can be claimed up to five times per day.

Wagering requirement for both bonuses is 35X.

CryptoSlots is a crypto-only online casino that uses only Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero for deposits and withdrawals. It has dozens of unique slots and video poker games, a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.