Cryptoslots Epic New Age of Heroes Slot Introductory Bonuses

Cryptoslots Epic New Age of Heroes Slot has Unique Diamond-shaped Grid with Double Wilds on Tall Center Reel

Introductory bonuses available March 25-30, 2020

March 25, 2020 (Press Release) – Cryptoslot’s new Age of Heroes slot game takes players back to the age of knights in shining armor. Part of the Mega Matrix games collection, its unique diamond-shaped grid and bonus features give fast-paced action with epic payouts fit for the history books.

Introductory bonuses are available until Monday.

“All the new Mega Matrix games have some kind of twist. Big Heads has three rows on the first, third and fifth reel but just one very big head on the second and fourth. Candy Paradise has diagonal paylines.” said Michael Hilary, manager of the crypto casino. “With this game, it’s the diamond-shaped reels: 1-3-5-3-1.”

The new Age of Heroes has an expanding Double Wild on the tall middle reel. Just one Free Spin symbol is needed on the center reel to trigger ten free spins where wins are doubled.

Elves, knights, swords, jewels are part of the fast-paced fantasy game. Players can bet from $0.40 to $6.40 per spin.

Cryptoslots is adding new games to the Mega Matrix collection every month. Most recently it was Secret Garden, a fairy fantasy, and the romantic Night in Venice came out for Valentines. The exotic new Secret Garden has Expanding Wilds and free spins with up to 4X multiplier. Night in Venice has Double Wilds and free spins with up to 5X multiplier.

AGE OF HEROES INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Deposit as little as $10 to get a top-up

Available March 25 – 30, 2020 only.

50% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $10

Bonus code: NEWGAME

Available up to 7x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

For Age of Heroes slot game only.

30% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $25

Bonus code: MEGAMATRIX

Available up to 5x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

For any Mega Matrix slot game.

Cryptoslots uses only cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals. Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins and Monero transactions are safe, easy and fees are low. Randomness and fairness can be easily verified through the casino’s Provably Fair system.