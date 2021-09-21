CryptoSlots, Get $240 to Play on Glittering New ‘Diamond Riches 2’

September 22, 2021 (Press Release) — This week CryptoSlots, a crypto-only online casino, introduces its new Diamond Riches 2 slot. The glittering new game is a 6-reel version of the popular Diamond Riches 3-reel. The new game has Free Spins bonus games and Expanding Double Wilds.

Until September 30th, the cryptocurrency casino is giving players extra play time on the new game by adding 80% — up to $240 — to their deposits.

“This sequel to one of our most popular games has more paylines, more chances to win,” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “Like the original, it’s the free spins and Expanding Double Wilds that players love!”

Diamond Riches 2 has traditional fruity symbols on its reels. Triple Diamonds can pay up to 1000X the bet.

Diamond Riches 2 has several 14 karat features to maximize wins:

• Free Spins symbols award up to 60 free spins with Expanding Double Wilds.

• Appearing only during Free Spins bonus games, the Double Wild expands to cover the entire reel and doubles any wins it is part of.

• Gold Star scatter symbols pay out on any position — up to 500X the bet.

DIAMOND RICHES 2 — INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid September 22-30, 2021

80% MATCH BONUS

Available for deposits of $30 to $300.

Bonus code: DIAMONDS2

May be claimed three times. Valid for Diamond Riches 2 only.

Match Bonuses valid for all slots are also available.

Bonus code: ALLSLOTS

50% will be added to deposits of $100 to $300, 25% will be added to deposits of $15 to $99. This bonus can be claimed up to four times per day.

Wagering requirement for both bonuses is 35X.

CryptoSlots uses only Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero for deposits and withdrawals. The crypto-only online casino has dozens of unique slots and video poker games, a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.