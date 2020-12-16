Cryptoslots, Get up to $250 to Try Its Frosty New ‘Polar Freeze’ Slot Game

December 17, 2020 (Press Release) — Cryptoslots, a Bitcoin casino from Slotland Entertainment, has created some f-f-frozen f-f-fun for players this winter with its new Polar Freeze slot game. Until the end of the month, the crypto casino will add up to $250 to deposits to give players extra play time on the new game.

Set on a backdrop of ice and snow, the new Polar Freeze has Polar Bears, Penquins and Ice Cubes spinning on its triangular 2-3-4-3-2 grid.

“The game developers call this a triangular grid,” said Cryptoslots manager, Michael Hilary. “But if you ask me, it’s iceberg shaped!”

Bonus Scatters trigger bonus features. Three trigger 5 free spins. Four awards 10 free spins with expanded Wilds. 5 Bonus Scatters start the Frozen pick-me bonus game that awards instant coin prizes.

Players can bet as little as $.40 or up to $16 per spin.

Polar Freeze is the latest in CryptoSlots‘ Mega Matrix games collection of Provably Fair slots with fun themes and unusual reels.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

December 17-31, 2020

Bonus code: FREEZE

$250 top up for deposits over $400

$140 for deposits of $250 – $399

$75 for deposits of $150 – $249

$35 for deposits of $75 – $149

$10 for deposits of $25 – $74

Wager 35X. May be redeemed up to 4X per day.

Players can also claim a 33% bonus on deposits of $10 or more, valid for any of the crypto casino’s slots. (Bonus code SLOTS. Wager 35X. May be redeemed up to 3X per day.)

All deposits and withdrawals at CryptoSlots are in cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Litecoins or Monero). The crypto casino has dozens of unique slots including 7 high limit games and 19 in the innovative Mega Matrix games collection. There are also 10 versions of video poker (four of them multi-hand games) as well as Keno.