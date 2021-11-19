CryptoSlots Giving up to $240 Cash Bonus for Multi-Hand Video Poker

November 22, 2021 (Press Release) — CryptoSlots is giving players some extra playtime over the holiday with Thanksgiving Casino Bonuses available until November 28. The crypto-only casino has just added new Multi-Hand versions of two popular video poker games: Deuces Wild and Bonus Poker.

“Many players will have extra time to enjoy their games over the holiday weekend,” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “Since we’ve had lots of requests for Multi-Hand versions of two favorite video poker games, it seemed like a perfect time to unveil our new Deuces Wild Multi-Hand and Bonus Poker Multi-Hand!”

Bonus Poker Multi-Hand is a popular variety of video poker with a bonus payout for four-of-a-kind hands. Payouts are particularly high for four Aces.

In Deuces Wild Multi-Hand, deuces (2s) are wild and substitute any other card in the deck to form a winning poker hand.

Both games are played with a regular deck of 52 cards. Players can play up to five hands simultaneously and can bet one to five coins ($.10 – $125) on each hand.

THANKSGIVING BONUSES

Available November 22-28, 2021

68% Match Bonus

Bonus code: THANKSGIVING

Min. deposit: $30. Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed once per day.

Valid for Blazing Wilds Thanksgiving, Diamond Riches, Coin Rush, Hot Hit and Neon Reels only.

Blazing Wilds Thanksgiving is a holiday version of the red-hot Blazing Wilds, with turkeys rather than devils spinning on its reels.

Up to $500 Cash Bonus

48% for deposits of $300 to $500

38% for deposits of $150 – $299

28% for deposits of $75 – $149

18% for deposits of $10 – $74

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed 4X per day. Valid for all slots.

CryptoSlots is a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment. It has dozens of provably fair slots and video poker games as well a Keno.

As they play, players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto and tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.