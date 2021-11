CryptoSlots Giving up to $240 Cash Bonus for Multi-Hand Video Poker

November 22, 2021 (Press Release) — CryptoSlots is giving players some extra playtime over the holiday with Thanksgiving Casino Bonuses available until November 28. The crypto-only casino has just added new Multi-Hand versions of two popular video poker games: Deuces Wild and Bonus Poker.

“Many players will have extra time to enjoy their games over the holiday weekend,” said CryptoSlots¬†manager Michael Hilary. “Since we’ve had lots of requests for Multi-Hand versions of two favorite video poker games, it seemed like a perfect time to unveil our new Deuces Wild Multi-Hand and Bonus Poker Multi-Hand!”

Bonus Poker Multi-Hand is a popular variety of video poker with a bonus payout for four-of-a-kind hands. Payouts are particularly high for four Aces.

In Deuces Wild Multi-Hand, deuces (2s) are wild and substitute any other card in the deck to form a winning poker hand.

Both games are played with a regular deck of 52 cards. Players can play up to five hands simultaneously and can bet one to five coins ($.10 – $125) on each hand.

THANKSGIVING BONUSES

Available November 22-28, 2021

68% Match Bonus

Bonus code: THANKSGIVING

Min. deposit: $30. Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed once per day.

Valid for Blazing Wilds Thanksgiving, Diamond Riches, Coin Rush, Hot Hit and Neon Reels only.

Blazing Wilds Thanksgiving is a holiday version of the red-hot Blazing Wilds, with turkeys rather than devils spinning on its reels.

Up to $500 Cash Bonus

48% for deposits of $300 to $500

38% for deposits of $150 – $299

28% for deposits of $75 – $149

18% for deposits of $10 – $74

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed 4X per day. Valid for all slots.

CryptoSlots is a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment. It has dozens of provably fair slots and video poker games as well a Keno.

As they play, players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto and tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.