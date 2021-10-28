CryptoSlots Invites You to Spook Your Way to Magical Halloween Wins

Have you played CryptoSlots’ Halloween Spectacular yet? If not, there’s still a few days to head on over and take advantage of some great Halloween extra’s, $333 to be exact!

It’s all treats, no tricks when you play at CryptoSlots this Halloween and every other day of the year.

What is the Halloween Spectacular? This is a special event where you have the chance to bank some extra cash. Claim up to a $333 Cash Bonus when you deposit from now through Halloween when you redeem bonus code HALLOWEEN.

$111 when you deposit $250-$599

$44 when you deposit $125-$249

$15 when you deposit $40-$124

The bonus code can be claimed up to three times per day from now until Halloween. Wagering on the cash bonuses is just 35x. You can play your favorite slots with the code being valid for All Slots, no restrictions. CryptoSlots’ general terms and conditions apply.

CryptoSlots also welcomes new players to the casino with 177% deposit match when you sign up. This welcome offer is valid when you use your exclusive promo code MATCH177CSRP. The welcome bonus is redeemable just one time only and is subject to 35 wagering.