Cryptoslots’ Looks to the Future with New Year 3000 Slot

January 26, 2021 (Press Release) — Cryptoslots imagines a space-age future in its new Year 3000 slot game. The new 8X4 slot has an Expanding Wild and a Free Spins symbol that grants up to 50 free spins. Along with robots and spaceships, Year 3000 also features some of the visionaries of our own time that have helped us see into the future: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk and Greta Thunberg.

This week, players that deposit as little as $10 will get a bonus to play on the futuristic new game.

Year 3000 has a large grid (eight reels and four rows) with Expanding Wilds and stacking symbols on every second reel. There are 40 paylines that pay both directions. Players can bet from $0.40 to $10 per spin.

“It’s fun seeing such familiar faces spinning on the reels,” said CryptoSlots manager, Michael Hilary. “But it’s the Free Spins symbol that’s really going to pay out since they can award up to 50 free spins!”

YEAR 3000 INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Valid January 25-31, 2021

UP TO $300 TOP UP

$300 top ups for deposits of $500+

$100 for deposits of $200 – $499

$30 for deposits of $70 – $199

$10 for deposits of $30 – $69

Bonus code: YEAR3000

May be claimed 3X per day; wagering requirement 35X. Valid for Year 3000 only.

30% MATCH BONUS – VALID FOR ALL SLOTS

Bonus code: EXTRASPINS

Valid: 3x per day, Wager: 35x

By using only cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero) at its cashier, CryptoSlots processes deposits and withdrawals more quickly than many casinos and keeps transaction fees very low. It has dozens of unique slots including seven high limit games as well as ten types of video poker.