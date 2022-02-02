CryptoSlots Lotto Pays You to Play, $10,000 Progressive Prize!

CryptoSlots’ Crypto Lotto started over so make sure to play this month to have a chance to win the progressive jackpot or any of the other guaranteed prizes.

CryptoSlots is paying out 20 prizes with first place guaranteeing at least $10,000. The first place prize is a progressive pay spot with the prize climbing with every wager made.

How do you enter the Crypto Lotto? Earn lotto tickets every day that you place at last $100 in wagers on the slots. The promotion applies to all slots except the Jackpot Trigger. A maximum of one ticket can be earned per day. On February 28th the winners will be chosen at random.

Prize Payouts

1st place- guaranteed at least $10k progressive jackpot

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11th-20th place – $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

To be eligible you must have made at least three confirmed deposits. All winners will be notified via email on February 28th. All prizes are subject to 1x wagering.

Take a look at CryptoSlots today to learn how you can earn your Lotto tickets. New to the casino? Join today and receive a first-time depositing bonus of 177% with bonus code MATCH177CSRP.