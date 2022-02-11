CryptoSlots’ New Red Alert! Slot Introductory Bonus

February 14, 2022 (Press Release) — With the excitement of one of the best strategy video games ever, CryptoSlots ‘ new Red Alert! slot game has a Double Wild, multipliers and a bonus game that will keep players on the edge of their seat.

To introduce the new game, CryptoSlots is adding 55% to deposits this week. Up to $225 Valentine’s Top Ups are also available until February 20th.

“Command and Conquer was one of my favorite video games,” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “This really takes me back!”

The new Red Alert! slot has traditional symbols like fruit, bars and 7s spinning against the ominous backdrop of a radar scan doing a stealthy sweep. There’s a Double Wild symbol that doubles payouts on any winning combination it’s part of. Five Double Wilds pays 1000X the bet. Five Triple 7s pays 2500X! The Bonus symbol either multiplies wins or triggers a bonus game. One or two Bonus symbols multiply the win up to 25X. Three or more trigger a bonus level-up Pick Me game that awards instant coin prizes — up to 100,000 coins.

Players will want to aim for red symbols, like the Heart, 7s and Cherries, as they are the highest paying symbols.

Red Alert! has 30 fixed paylines. Players can bet from 30 to 300 coins per spin. With coins valued one cent each, the minimum bet is $0.30 and the maximum bet is $3.

Red Alert! is available only at CryptoSlots where all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Litecoin or Monero, soon to also bring on Ethereum and Tether.

RED ALERT! INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available February 14-20, 2022

55% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $40

Bonus code: REDALERT

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed 4X per day.

Valid for Red Alert only.

VALENTINE’S TOP UPS

Available February 14-20, 2022

$225 added to deposits of $450 – $600

$110 added to deposits of $250 – $449

$40 added to deposits of $100 – $249

$12 added to deposits of $40 – $99

Bonus code: ALLGAMES

May be claimed twice a day. Wagering requirement: 35x.

CryptoSlots is an online casino created by Slotland where all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency. The crypto-casino has dozens of provably fair slots and video poker games as well a Keno. Players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto as they play as well as tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.