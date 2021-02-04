CryptoSlots Scores a Win with New ‘Game On’ Slot

February 4, 2021 (Press Release) — Caught up in the excitement of Super Bowl LV in Florida this weekend, CryptoSlots has just released a new sports-themed slot featuring football, baseball and basketball players and golfers. The new Game On slot has Sticky Expanded Double Wilds to put extra points on the board.

February 4-10, players can get a bonus boost to play on the fast-paced new game when they deposit as little as $20.

Game On is on a 3-4-4-4-3 grid. On the shorter outer reels, 2X Free Spins symbols can award five free spins with Sticky Expanded Double Wilds on the outside reels. Three Scatters on the middle three reels wins 15 free spins with Sticky Expanded Double Wilds on the third reel. Scatters during bonus rounds trigger another free spin.

Sticky Expanded Double Wilds expand to cover their entire reel, double any win they’re part of, and stay in place for the next spin.

Players can bet from $0.75 to $15 per line on this 15 payline game.

GAME ON INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid February 4-10, 2021

UP TO 66% DEPOSIT BONUS

66% bonus for deposits $200 – $600

55% bonus for deposits $100-199

44% bonus for deposits $20 – 99

Valid 4x per day

Bonus code: SHOOT

May be claimed 3X per day; wagering requirement 35X. Valid for Game On only.

33% MATCH BONUS – VALID FOR ALL SLOTS

Bonus code: SCORE

Valid: 3x per day.

CryptoSlots uses only cryptocurrency at its cashier. Players all over the world are discovering how quick and easy it is to use Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero for casino deposits and withdrawals.