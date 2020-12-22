Cure Your Blues with Desert Nights Casinos Midweek Promotion

Cure your midweek blues with Desert Nights Casinos midweek promotion. Claim an extra 250% up to $625 every Wednesday when you deposit at least $40.

The max bonus is 250% or $625. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 45x wagering before winnings can be transferred. To claim the Midweek Top-Up just log into your account or create a new one if this is the first time playing Desert Nights. Once your logged into your account visit the cashier and select ‘Claim Promotion’ and choose the Midweek one. As soon as your deposit is complete the bonus funds will be added to your account immediately.

There is no maximum cashout, take home what you win once wagering requirements are met. Games allowed include Keno, Scratch Cards and all Slot games.

Remember if this is the first time playing Desert Nights a $10 free no deposit chip will be available. After the free welcome bonus is played another $2,550 in welcome deposit bonuses will be waiting.

The first deposit will be matched by 100% up to $1,000 and the second 100% up to $1,500. After the first two deposits there will be a $50 free chip waiting.