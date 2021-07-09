CyberSpins is Boosting the First Deposit of Every Sunday

How does a little Sunday boost sound? CyberSpins Casino is offering a Mega Sunday Bonus that will boost your first deposit of the day every Sunday up to 250%.

To qualify for the Sunday boost just make a minimum deposit of $50 and depending on your deposit amount the boost will either be at least 100% or up to 250%. The amount of the boost depends on whether or not your VIP too.

Deposit

$50-$100 and receive a 100% bonus

$100.01-$250 and receive a 125% bonus

$250.01 or more and receive a 225% bonus

$100.01 or more and are VIP to receive a 250% bonus

The Mega Sunday Bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The Mega Sunday Bonus can only be claimed once per week. This special bonus cannot be combined with any other promotion, and if you are a new player the welcome bonus will be available.

CyberSpins offers or welcomes all new players to the casino with 10 free no deposit welcome spins to try out the games and then $1,250 in casino welcome bonuses plus another 190 free spins.

If your looking for more value for your deposits look no further than CyberSpins!