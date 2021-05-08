Decadent Reels of Wealth Slot Leads the All-Star Line-up for Free Spins Week

May 10, 2021 (Press Release) – From faeries to fruitbats, the slots featured this week at Intertops Poker are some of the best games under the Betsoft tab in its Casino Games section. May 10 – 16, slots players can take up to 100 free spins on. Featured games are Reels of Wealth, Faerie Spells, Fruitbat Crazy and Viking Voyage.

There’s also some extra money on the table for Blackjack players. This week, they can win Blackjack Jackpot bonus prizes of up to $500 for winning hands.

“These are our most popular games, so I guess everyone’s tried them,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager, “If you haven’t played them for awhile, come back and take some free spins!”

A screen full of glittering gold and jewels inspires players to win on Reels of Wealth. Wilds double payouts and Multiplier Wilds can stack for even bigger wins. Scatter wins multiply the total bet up to 2000x. Megastar Jackpot symbols trigger a bonus game with cascading reels and four incredible jackpots.

Magical toadstools hide treasure in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Faerie Queens help win multipliers and trigger the unique four-tiered jackpot game.

Fruit Bat Crazy is a cascading slot game where players build fruity combinations before smashing them in a single splat.

Viking Voyage players join Nordic warriors as they set sail in search of riches. The Golden King is a stacked wild that can freeze the reel and trigger a re-spin. Scatters can trigger 15 free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available May 10-16, 2021

30 Free Spins on Reels of Wealth

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: WEALTH30

60 Free Spins on Faerie Spells

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: FAIRY60

80 Free Spins on Fruitbat Crazy

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: FRUITY80

100 Free Spins on Viking Voyage

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: NORSE100

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

May 10-16, 2021, up to $500 blackjack bonuses will be added to Blackjack wins. Suited Blackjacks pay a $5 bonus Small Suite Blackjacks (6-7-8) pay an extra $10. Big Suites (Ace 2,3,4,5,6) win a $25 bonus. Top prize is $500 for a Suited Big Suite Blackjack. There are four types of Blackjack to choose from under the new Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Intertops Poker is one of the world’s favorite online poker sites. In its Casino Games section, it has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers.