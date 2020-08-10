Deposit and Cashout Winnings Instantly When You Play Slots Empire Casino

Select from a Variety of Safe and Top Notch Casino Options at Slots Empire! Deposit and Cashout Winnings Instantly When You Play

Slots Empire prides itself in offering its players hassle-free payment options for deposits and cashouts of winnings. Being able to offer trusted and safe banking options is a hard task to accomplish, but Slots Empire has done just that. Slots Empire offers several options ranging from BTC, Credit Cards, Gift Cards to e-vouchers. Please see the list below of the supported payment options and the limits for each option.

Type Time Limits
VISA
 Instant min $30
max $1000
Mastercard
 Instant min $30
max $1000
Bitcoin
 Up to 15 min min $20
max $2500
Instant gift card By Visa and MC
 Instant min $25
max $500
Neosurf
 Instant min $10
max $250
POLi
 Instant min $30
max $1000

 

Type Time Limits Fees
VISA
 3-4
business days		 min $150
max $2500*		 NO FEE
Mastercard
 3-4
business days		 min $150
max $2500*		 NO FEE
Bank Wire
 5
business days		 min $150
max $2500*		 NO FEE
Bitcoin
 1-3
business days		 min $150
max $2500*		 NO FEE

Slots Empire will never charge a fee to cashout winnings or to deposit funds. Are you ready to try your luck? Play Slots Empire with a huge welcome bonus worth $12,000. The first five deposits will receive a 220% or 240% match up to $2,400.

