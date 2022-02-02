Deposit on Weekdays at Grande Vegas for the $500 MidWeek Raffle

Win a mystery bonus every week when you play Grande Vegas Casinos Grande Midweek Raffle

Make a deposit between Monday and Tuesday every week when you play Grande Vegas Casino and get entered into the Grande Midweek Raffle for a chance to win a mystery bonus up to $500.

How to win a free Grande Midweek Raffle bonus is easy! Make a deposit and the Raffle Bonus will be available on Wednesday. All winners will be notified via email and the casino message center. Grande Vegas general terms and conditions apply to the mystery raffle bonus. The terms and conditions will be included when the bonus is awarded to the winners.

Play Grande Vegas to have a chance at winning a mystery raffle bonus today! Remember, this promotion is a weekly promotion, so you have a chance throughout each month.

New to Grande Vegas? New players are welcomed to the casino with an exclusive bonus offer worth 250% up to $250 plus 100 free spins on the popular Cash Bandits 3 slot.

To claim the welcome offer use bonus code GRANDEMATCH when signing up and making your first deposit. When you become a Grande Vegas player you unlock daily, weekly and monthly rewards.