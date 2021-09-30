Have you claimed your 177% Monthly Reload Bonus yet over at Desert Nights Casino? If you haven’t better hurry on over and boost your bankroll before months end.

Each and every month Desert Nights offers its players a chance to boost their bankroll up to $885 extra. All that you need to do is make sure you have a real money account. Sign up today if you haven’t played Desert Nights yet.

Rules and conditions of the monthly bonus is as follows; there is no max cashout, take home what you win. Games allowed to be played while the bonus is active are Scratch Cards, All Slots and Keno Games. Wagering playthrough requirements are 36x the bonus and deposit amount. The monthly bonus can be claimed just once per month.

New players receive a $10 free sign up bonus offer just for signing up at Desert Nights. This bonus is subject to 50x wagering and has a max cashout of $170. Next, the first deposit is matched 1005 up to $1,000 and then the second 100% up to $1,500. After you make two deposits you will receive a $50 free welcome reward.