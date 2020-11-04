Don’t Forget About Your Weekly Slots Bonus from Casino Max

By
TJ
-
0
3
Don’t Forget About Your Weekly Slots Bonus from Casino Max

Casino Max offers tons of regularly scheduled promotions with its weekly slots bonus as one. Every week throughout the month claim an extra 80% to play any of your favorite slots.

The minimum deposit to enjoy the extra bonus is just $35 for all deposit options excluding cryptocurrencies. If you prefer to deposit with one of Casino Max’ cryptocurrencies the minimum deposit is only $10. Casino Max is giving all crypto deposits an extra 5% on top of the 80%.

General terms and conditions apply to the slots bonus. These terms include a $10 max allowable bet until wagering of 40x the deposit and bonus is complete. There is no max cashout, cashout every penny that you win.

The 80% slots bonus is just one of the great bonuses Casino Max offers on a daily. From the second you sign up the bonuses start rolling in. The new players bonus is worth $9,000. This bonus package is split over the first three deposits which equals out to be 300% up to $3,000. Another great part of the welcome package is 20 free spins for 10 days. Once you make the first deposit contact customer support and request the 20 free spins.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here