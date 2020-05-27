Don’t Forget to Claim Your Monthly Slot Bonus at Cherry Jackpot

Every month, Cherry Jackpot Casino offers its players a special slots bonus and free spins. There is still plenty of time left in the month of May, 5 days to be exact, to claim the extra 100% and your 150 monthly free spins reward.

To receive the monthly slots reward simply make the minimum deposit and if that deposit is made via Bitcoin Cherry Jackpot Casino will credit an additional 5% on top of the 100%.

Minimum deposit to receive the additional bonus is just $35 for all Credit Card deposits. The minimum for all Bitcoin deposits is just $10. The Monthly Slot Bonus can be claimed just once per month and has a 40x wagering playthrough requirement.

To receive the monthly free spins you must make at least a minimum deposit of $55. Once the eligible deposit is made 150 Extra Spins will be credited on Asgard. This is a $45 value. Wagering on free spin winnings is 40x. The total maximum bet for both bonuses is $10 per spin. Any wager above that amount will void all winnings. Cherry Jackpot Casinos general terms and conditions apply. The full terms can be found on the casino website.