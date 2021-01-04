Don’t Forget to Take Advantage of CasinoMax’ 80% Weekly Slots Bonus

Every week when you play CasinoMax you are eligible to claim an 80% Weekly Slots Bonus. Minimum deposit to receive the 80% Slots boost is $35 for all deposit options except cryptocurrencies.

If you prefer to use one of the accept cryptocurrency options CasinoMax has lowered the minimum deposit to just $10 and has boosted the bonus by 5%.

The weekly bonus is subject to the casinos general terms and conditions and has a 40x wagering. There is no max cashout, whatever you win after meeting the wagering requirements is yours to keep. There is however a $10 maximum allowed wager restriction.

What this restriction means is that as long as the bonus is active, before wagering requirements are met, you cannot wager no more than $10 per spin. If you wager more than the allowed amount the bonus and winnings will be void.

Before you claim your weekly slots bonus, make sure to claim over $9,000 in welcome bonuses if you haven’t deposited yet. CasinoMax welcomes all new accounts with the very generous bonus with the first three deposits. The welcome offer is split up between the first three deposits with each one receiving 300% up to $3,000.