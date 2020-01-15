Downtown Bingo’s $13,000 Big Bingo Event Saturday, January 25 EST

Downtown Bingos $13,000 Big Bingo Event is the Biggest Event of the Month, Top Prize of $10,000

Every month Downtown Bingo hosts one of the biggest bingo events in the industry, and this month is no different! The $13,000 Big Bingo Event is taking place on Saturday January 25 starting at 7:00pm EST. Grab guaranteed cash prizes and a guaranteed $10,000 in cash as the night progresses. A total of $13,000 will be up for grabs with bingo cards costing as low as $2.00 each. There will be three warm up games, or three top of the hour games that are guaranteeing $1,000 in cash.

The big game will play at 10:00pm sharp with tickets costing $5.00 each and no limit on how many each player can buy. This month, Downtown Bingo is adding a little twist on the big event. During the entire event, any player whose total losses are at least $100 will receive cashback! Downtown Bingo will give all eligible players a $50 free play bonus for losing during the event. Only cash wagers count towards eligibility. All bonuses will be credited the following day.

New players are welcome to sign up and make their first deposit. Once the first deposit is made, all real money promotions and events can be enjoyed. New players receive a 500% match welcome bonus.