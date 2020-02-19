Dr. Winmore Slot Bonuses, New Game Release Freebies!

Dr. Winmore Slot Bonuses, New Game Release Freebies!

New Visionary Casino Game, Enjoy the Newly Released Slot Dr Winmore! Hit the laboratory and brew your winning potion in our slick new Dr. Winmore slot.

Dr. Winmore features a max win of 300x the bet and 50 Free Spins. Play this new slot at Intertops Casino with a bonus: 200% up to $2,000 + 50 spins when you use code: LABOR200. There is a minimum deposit $20, max. bonus amount $2,000. Any winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering. Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply for the deposit bonus. This bonus is valid until 31st March, 2020.

Cherry Jackpot is giving players a 50 free spins to test out Dr. Winmore with a chance to win real cash! Play Dr Winmore get 50 free spins using code: DRWIN50

T&C’s:
40x wagering
1x Redeemable
Slots only
$200 max cashout
Must have deposited in the last 30 days (since 20th Jan 2020)
Code Expires: 29th Feb 2020
All general T&C’s apply

