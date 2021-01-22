Earn 3% Cashback on All Your Net Losses at CryptoSlots Casino

Find a weekly cashback bonus in your inbox every week when you play CryptoSlots Casino. Lady luck not on your side? No worries if she’s not with CryptoSlots’ weekly cashback bonus offer! Earn 3% cashback on all your net losses from the previous week (Monday through Sunday).

CryptoSlots calculates your net losses with the following formula: the sum of your total bets minus the sum of your wins and bonuses received. The bigger your deposits are the more your cashback will be.

The 3% cashback reward is subject to just 1x wagering and no max cashout. The bonus code will be sent via email every Wednesday. All games are allowed to play while the bonus is active except for Jackpot Trigger. CryptoSlots Casinos general terms and conditions apply to the weekly cashback bonus as well as all other bonuses offered. The cashback offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

Loyalty definitely pays off when you play CryptoSlots Casino! Start earning your loyalty rewards today. CryptoSlots welcomes new players to the casino with 177% welcome bonus match with the first deposit using promo code MATCH177CSRP.