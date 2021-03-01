Earn Bingo Points for Some Great Cash Prizes at Cyberspins!

Did you know when you play CyberSpins Bingo you have more chances to win than just winning bingo?

CyberSpins brings more great chances to win with their 1To Go prizes. The 1To Go promotional giveaway awards players with 250 bingo points. How to win one of the 1To Go prizes is to just need one number when someone wins bingo.

Bingo points can be used to enter into some fantastic daily, weekly and monthly cash draws.

Daily Draw for $50 cash- 250 points. The daily draw happens every night at 11:59pm sharp.

Weekly Draw for $250 cash-2500 points. The weekly draw takes place every Saturday night at 11:59pm.

Monthly Draw for $1,000 cash-5000 points. The monthly draw takes place the last day of every month at 11:59pm.

To enter the cash draws just click on Free Cash Draws and choose which drawings you want to enter. There are no limits on how many entries you can have per drawing, as long as your bingo points balance has enough to enter each drawing.

Play CyberSpins today and get started earning your bingo points for some great cash prizes! Start earning your points with 10 free no deposit spins when registering a new account. CyberSpins will also credit your account with $1,250 in free bonuses plus 200 free spins with the first two deposits.