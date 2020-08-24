Strike it rich with CryptoSlots’ Crypto Lotto. Earn tickets as you play at CryptoSlots for the monthly Crypto Lotto. First place is a Progressive Prize of at least $10,000!

Strike it rich when you play CryptoSlots Crypto Lotto. 1st place is a progressive prize that starts with a minimum $10,000 jackpot. Earn tickets all month long as you play any of your favorite games. 20 tickets are chosen at the beginning of the month with the big winners announced August 31, 2020.

How you enter the lotto is easy. Earn 1 ticket for every day that you wager at least $100 on slots. Only one ticket can be earned per day. The more you spin the higher your chances of winning are. There is still over a week left to earn some additional tickets, it only takes one to win!

1st place $14,000 plus

2nd place $5,000

3rd place $1,000

4th through 10th place $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11th through 20th place $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

To be eligible for the tickets you have must made at least three confirmed deposits with all deposits totaling $100. Wagers made on the Jackpot Trigger games do not count towards ticket earning. Winning tickets will be drawn on the first day of September. All prizes must be claimed within 30 days and all prizes have a 1x wagering.