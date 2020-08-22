Earn Unlimited Cashback on Every Single Deposit at Uptown Aces Casino

There’s nothing better than earning some cashback towards every deposit you make. Well, if you aren’t winning that is! Uptown Aces offers instant cashback on every single deposit made as long as the deposit was made with no bonus.

To qualify for the cashback your account balance must be zero. Instant cashback must be requested through Uptown’s live chat feature and can take up to 48 hours to receive after requesting. The minimum deposit to apply for the reward is $10. All cashback bonuses have a 10x wagering requirement and no max cash out.

Understanding what a cashback bonus is can be confusing at times. There are some cashback bonuses that are instantly added after your deposit, but Uptown Aces Casino is a little different, in a good way of course. Think of it as you get to play twice for one deposit. The amount of cashback earned depends on the amount of the deposit and your loyalty ranking with the casino. Of course, the bigger you deposit and higher your loyalty level is, the bigger the cashback reward will be.

Get started earning your rewards today! Play Uptown Aces, and if it’s your first time, Uptown will give you the chance to claim an $8,888 welcome bonus with the first several deposits.