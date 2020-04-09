Easter Tournaments and a Chance to Win Cash + a Tesla Model 3

Fantastic Tournaments, a Tesla Model 3 Giveaway and Easter Bonuses Just in Time for Players to Enjoy the Upcoming Holidays!

Pop the champagne, as BitStarz is having a birthday party for ages. We’re turning six and to celebrate we’re going big – one lucky BitStarz player will win a brand new Tesla Model 3 worth €45,000. Best of it all, anyone can participate!

LeoVegas’ Red Tiger Lucky Easter Campaign!

LeoVegas is running a promotion between the 10th and 12th April and players will be able to opt-in to receive some fantastic offers. Some lucky Easter winners will be in for a chance to win a share of the €2,500 grand total prize and even double up to €5,000!

This is a €2,500 Leaderboard Red Tiger Tournament that kicks off this week!

Customers will be able to place a minimum stake of €0.60 and a maximum stake of €200 and will be allowed a maximum of 250 rounds.

Anyone participating must collect points by getting consecutive wins, losses & multipliers for the in-game leaderboard. Only the first 250 spins on the promotional game count as points towards the leaderboard. The person placing first will receive €1,000!

Easter 2020 Tournaments – Red Stag, Miami Club

Red Stag is hosting the Wacky $15000 Tournament

Date: Apr 9 – May 6

Game: Funky Chicken

Entry: $9.99

Rebuy: $8.99

Prize Pool: $15000

Miami Club is hosting an Easter Marathon

Date: Mar 10 – Apr 19

Game: Funky Chicks

Entry: $5

Rebuy: $5

Prize Pool: Winner gets 30% of prize pool