El Royale Casino is Offering a Special 165% Slots Bonus – Claim It!

Claim up to an extra 165% slots bonus when you play El Royale Casino! Today’s Special Offer is valid for all club members.

If you’re not a club member its easy to join El Royale Casino. Just sign up, make a deposit, play a few casino games and you’re in! Become a club member has tons of perks; splendid slot bonuses such as this one, a personal VIP Lounge, unlimited cocktails and tons more extra benefits.

Claim a 140% slots bonus when you deposit $10 via Neosurf, $20 with BTC, $25 with IGC, $30 with Credit Cards and POLi.

To receive the max 165% bonus, you must deposit at least $75 with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, $25 with IGC, $30 with Credit Cards and POLi.

Terms and conditions of the slots bonus is as follows; you must use promo code ROYALHOUR before making a deposit. The maximum allowed bet is $10. There is no maximum payout, take home what you win!

Wagering is 35x the deposit and bonus amount. Games included with game play is Slots, Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno and Real-Series Video Slots.

It definitely pays to play El Royale Casino! Join today and start reaping your rewards today!