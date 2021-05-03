El Royale Casino, Receive a 165% Slots Bonus + 40 Free Spins

TJ
El Royale Casino’s event of the month will land you an extra 165% Slots Bonus plus 40 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest.

  • 120% Slots Bonus plus 15 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest when you deposit $10 or more
  • 150% Slots Bonus plus 35 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest when you deposit $70 or more
  • 165% Slots Bonus plus 40 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest when you deposit $100 or more.

To receive the extra deposit bonus plus free spins you must use bonus code: MAGNET when making a deposit. Terms and conditions of the bonus code is as follows; the minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, $25 for IGC and $30 for Credit Card and PayID.

There is no max cashout at El Royale Casino, but there is a maximum allowed bet of $10 while the bonus is active. All bonuses are subject to 35x wagering before winnings are withdrawable. The allowed games include Keno, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and Board Games.

El Royale offers a 240% welcome bonus plus 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2 with bonus code TRUEROYAL. The welcome bonus is subject to 35x wagering and $10 max bet.

