Enjoy 100 Free Spins Every Wednesday at 7Bit Casino

Don’t forget to claim your free spins every Wednesday at 7Bit Casino. 7Bit’s is giving away up to 100 free spins for all deposits made that day.

7Bit Casino will credit 40 free spins for all deposits worth 0.0042 BTC or €20 deposits and 100 free spins if you deposit €50 or 0.01 BTC, or more. The terms and conditions of the free spins depends on how much the deposit is.

All free spin winnings do have a wagering requirement attached that must be met before winnings can be cashed out. Details of the wagering and other terms and conditions will be displayed before claiming the free spins offer. Free spins will be credited on 7Bit’s game of choice. Most of the time they offer multiple games to choose the free spins.

The Free Spins Wednesday is just one of many regular bonuses 7Bit’s offers its loyal players. To start reaping the daily rewards sign up now! As soon as registration is complete there will be two great welcome bonuses waiting. The first one is a first time depositing bonus worth 100% up to €100 or 1.5 BTC. The second one is a 50% match up to 1.25 BTC or €100