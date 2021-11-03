Enjoy a 250% Midweek Top-Up Bonus at Desert Nights Casino

How does a Midweek Top-Up sound? Enjoy a 250% Midweek Top-Up bonus this Wednesday when you play Desert Nights Casino.

Each and every week this fantastic Hump Day bonus will put a smile on your face and make you forget about the midweek blues.

Bonus | Playthrough Max. Bonus | Promotion Name

250% 45x $625 250% Midweek Top-Up

There is no max cashout whatever you win is yours to keep after playthrough is complete.

The allowed games while the bonus is active are All Slots, Keno Games and Scratch Cards.

The bonus is redeemable one time each week.

To be eligible for the bonus you must be a depositing player. If you’re not, now is the perfect time to join Desert Nights Casino and take advantage of the new player welcome bonus and the daily bonuses such as this one.

All new players are welcomed to the casino with a $10 free no deposit bonus, and then $2,550 in casino welcome bonuses valid with the first two deposits plus another $50 free chip.

The 1st deposit is matched 100% up to $1,000

The 2nd deposit is matched 100% up to $1.500

After the first two deposits are made the $50 free chip will be available